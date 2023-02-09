DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – One is often the loneliest number.

But Saturday night, the top-ranked team in Wisconsin will welcome in some similar company.

De Pere is set to host the game of the year in Wisconsin high school basketball, with the Division 1 No. 1-ranked Redbirds (20-0) hosting Division 2 No. 1 Pewaukee (17-2).

De Pere’s gymnasium at Rod Kowalczyk Court can fit around 1,800 people – that includes standing room, about 70 or 80 spectators deep in each corner. Every single available spot for Saturday’s game is sold out, and has been for nearly a week.

The Redbirds have already knocked off other top teams from the Milwaukee suburbs this year, ousting both Wisconsin Lutheran and Homestead on the road.

However, Saturday’s test is a new challenge, with Pewaukee coming off a Division 2 state championship and continuing to sport one of the best rosters in the state.

De Pere looks to continue its march to a state title (the program has only one, in 1934) with its seven homegrown seniors, all of whom celebrated Senior Night on Thursday against Ashwaubenon.

