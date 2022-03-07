The De Pere girls basketball team exacted revenge against Germantown in the Division 1 Sectional finals on Saturday and now they are in the state semifinals on Friday night.

(WFRV) – De Pere girls basketball has been one of the most successful programs in the area for quite some time and the Redbirds are back at the state championships for the first time since 2017.

After getting blown earlier in the season by Germantown 105-66, De Pere beat the Warriors 72-66 in the sectional finals on Saturday and now they will prepare for a semifinal game against top seeded Kettle Moraine at 6:35 p.m. on Friday night at the Resch Center.

Head coach Jeremy Boileau stop by our WFRV studio to talk high school girls basketball with sports Director Burke Griffin.