De Pere siblings Brooke & Shane Corrigan make wrestling a family affair

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s almost unfair to say she’s “one of the guys.”

Because a lot of the time, she’s better.

Brooke Corrigan is one of the top wrestlers in the state as a freshman at De Pere, and she has a shining example to look up to – her older brother Shane.

The two share a wrestling room with the Redbirds, and both standouts are looking to redefine success on the mat.

Shane has earned two silver medals at state, and Saturday, Brooke became the first-ever girls state champion wrestler, winning the 100-pound division in the inaugural state meet.

Click the video for the full story on Brooke and Shane’s journey through the wrestling ranks and how both are trailblazing for the growth of the sport.