De Pere sophomore Kennedy Martin settling in and turning heads

(WFRV) – Kennedy Martin has long felt at home on the volleyball court.

“I got into volleyball in third grade. My mom signed me up for a summer camp. I wasn’t very good at the very beginning. Basketball I played until sixth grade, but volleyball was definitely the sport I wanted to play,” said Kennedy Martin.

As Martin grew up, of course she grew. All the way to 6’5″ by the time she was a sophomore. That height is definitely an asset for a volleyball player in a lot of ways.

“Being tall, that could be seen as a disadvantage and an advantage, because you’re not as coordinated as people who are 5’10”.”

Having natural ability is nothing without hard work. Martin is proof of that, and the work is already starting to pay off. This fall PrepVolleyball.com ranked Martin among the top 25 recruits in the class of 2023.

“Like you see these girls in college as your younger, and you just look up to them so much. Now I’m here and I have a chance to be one of those girls. It makes me realize anyone can do what they want to do,” said Martin.

Of course Kennedy brings a lot of talent to De Pere as one of the top players in the country for her class. She also brings a championship pedigree after claiming a state title as a freshman, in South Carolina.

“She’s definitely got that confidence. She’s a quieter person, but I think people are still looking to her for that experience that she carries,” said head coach PJ Brocker.

Martin moved to the Green Bay area over the summer after her father Ruvell Martin was hired by the Packers. Volleyball, both her club and high school teams, helped Kennedy get acclimated to a new home in the midst of a very unusual year.

“Once I came here, it felt very homey. Everyone here is extremely kind and they definitely made me feel right at home,” said Martin.

At home again, this time with the Redbirds.