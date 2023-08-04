MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Badgers have bolstered its men’s basketball program after keeping one of the state’s top high school basketball players.

As announced on his Twitter page, 2025 four-star recruit Zach Kinziger from De Pere plans to play for the Badgers. The 6’3″ shooting guard reportedly received offers from Cal Poly, Illinois State, and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay but ultimately went with Wisconsin.

As a sophomore, Kinziger averaged 15 points and three assists per game for the Red Birds, who went 30-0 and won the Division I State Championship.

Iowa, Iowa State, Marquette, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Utah, and others had expressed interest in Kinziger this summer. He’s coming off a phenomenal spring and summer on the travel circuit with Team Herro, one of Wisconsin’s top AAU teams.