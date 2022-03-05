SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – In the early goings of the season, a veteran De Pere team ate a slice of humble pie against the defending champs, losing by 39 points to Germantown.

Saturday, the tables turned on the biggest stage of the season.

The Redbirds got a huge second half performance from Jordan Meulemans and Claire Bjorge en route to a 72-66 win over the defending Division 1 champions Saturday, punching their ticket to state in the sectional final.

De Pere’s defense held UConn commit KK Arnold in check for much of the game, and Meulemans hit a three to put the game on ice with two minutes left, giving the Redbirds a 64-53 lead.

De Pere now awaits its standing in the state tournament bracket.