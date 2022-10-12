DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The girl’s state tennis tournament begins on Thursday in Madison and the De Pere Redbirds are looking for gold.

Redbirds’ senior Sophia Fergus and freshman Ana Cristescu are the top-seeded doubles tandem in Division I. Fergus and Cristescu have an incredible undefeated, 29-0 record heading into the tournament.

Fergus gained state tournament experience the past two seasons in singles play, advancing to the second round last year after placing sixth in singles during the alternate season in the spring of 2021.

“I was searching my memory and I don’t think we’ve ever had anybody, singles or doubles, to go undefeated over the course of a season. For them to get the number one seed, that’s never happened either for anyone coming from De Pere. So, pretty special,” said head coach Dave Reinardy.

“I try not to think much about it. I just go out there and try to play my best,” said Fergus. “You can always look at common opponents, wins and losses, but at the end of the day when you’re out on the court, it’s a new match. I just play my best, no matter previous wins or previous losses of my opponents.”

Those two won’t be the only Redbirds making the trip to Madison. Senior Mina Mangum qualified in Division I for singles and finished the year a very respectable 18-9. The senior was on the junior varsity team as a freshman and if she wins her first match at state, she will get the chance to face, and possibly knock off, the top-ranked player in Wisconsin.

“I am one of the underdogs going in, but I’m okay with that. That’s where I’m at and I’m excited. It’s just an honor to go. I’m very excited regardless of how I play. I kind of made it,” said Mangum.

Mangum will face Sophia Jiang (20-10) of Madison Memorial on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Fergus and Cristescu will have a bye in the first round of the division one doubles tournament and will play on Friday at 9:00 a.m.