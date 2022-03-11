GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Six days after upsetting the defending state champs, the De Pere Redbirds met the end of the road against top-seeded Kettle Moraine.

With a pro-De Pere crowd behind them, the Redbirds climbed out of a 13-0 hole to start and fought back multiple times in the first half, but mistakes piled up in the end and the Lasers pulled away for a 66-47 victory at the Resch Center.

De Pere, a sectional No. 3 seed, came into the state tournament as the lowest-ranked team, but proved their mettle every step of the way behind a big performance from senior Jordan Meulemans.

The Redbirds’ six seniors led them to a successful season and their first trip to state since 2017.

Click the video for highlights.