Denmark baseball rallies late to advance to state

Wrightstown, Wis. (WFRV) – The Denmark Vikings are heading to the state baseball tournament for the first time since 2005 after a comeback victory over Rhinelander on Tuesday.

Rhinelander jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, and kept the Vikings bats quiet for the most part. That is until the top of the sixth.

Denmark was able to flip the order with a double to the right field corner by Ethan Ovsak. Then Brennan Miller hit a fly ball to left field, but the Hodags were unable to haul in the out as Ovsak scored from second to the tie game at one.

The Vikings took the lead a bit later on a hit batter with the bases loaded. Then Owen DeGrand drove in a run with a base knock to right field to extend Denmark’s lead to 3-1.

From there Miller finished the win off on the mound. Miller took over on the mound in relief in the second inning, and closed out the victory 3-1 to send Denmark to the state tournament.