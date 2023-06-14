(WFRV) – The Denmark baseball program is one win away from its third consecutive state title.

In the Division II State Semifinals, the Vikings squared off against Jefferson, a foe that Denmark has beaten the last two years in the title game. This time around, it was to get to the title game.

The Vikings were hitless until the 5th inning when Denmark’s offense broke out in a ginormous way by rattling off six runs on six hits to take the lead. They would tack on one more run in the 6th inning.

Denmark senior Lucas Miller was phenomenal on the mound, pitching 5.2 innings, allowing six hits, zero runs, and striking out seven.

Ethan Ovsek, Lucas Miller, Izaak Dittmer, Rheis Johnson, John Wertel, and Jaycob Dittmer all batted in a run in the 7-0 win over Jefferson.

Denmark (29-2) will face off against St. Thomas More (27-2) and try to win their third straight state title. The division two state championship game is scheduled for Thursday, June 15, at 3:00 p.m. at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.