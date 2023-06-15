GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Denmark Vikings defeated St. Thomas More 3-2 in the 11th inning to secure their third straight WIAA Division II State Championship.

Denmark was able to get on the board first in the top of the first inning after a wild pitch saw Izaak Dittmer cross the plate for a 1-0 lead. St. Thomas More would strike back in the bottom of the second inning on a sacrifice bunt.

The game would go scoreless until the ninth inning when St. Thomas More had yet another passed ball get away from them, giving Denmark a 2-1 lead, only needing three outs to win.

However, St. Thomas More was able to score off of an error and tied up the game yet again. With the bases loaded, Denmark’s Jaycob Dittmer came through with a clutch strikeout, leaving three Cavaliers stranded.

In the 11th inning, Denmark scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error by St. Thomas More on a fielder’s choice, as John Wertel scored to put them up 3-2.

After a leadoff walk in the bottom of the 11th, Dittmer was able to get a ground ball where the Vikings would turn a double play. St. Thomas More’s Brayden Alivo would fly out to end the game, and Denmark claimed their third straight title.

Ethan Ovsak pitched a solid 8.2 innings, giving up eight hits and two runs, only one of them earned. He struck out three. Picking up the win was Jaycob Dittmer, who pitched 2.1 innings while only giving up one hit.

Dittmer also led the Vikings offensively, going 2-2 with three walks.

Local 5’s Kyle Malzhan caught up with Lucas Miller right after the victory, who described just how sweet a three-peat is.

“[It’s] huge for our program, our school, and our whole community,” explained Miller. “We’re just playing baseball, same as we were in the backyard when we were kids.”

Miller continued to tell Malzhan that he and his fellow Vikings will be celebrating by going down the new slide at Fox Cities Stadium.

“We made a rule before state saying that if we don’t win, we can’t go down the slide,” Miller chuckled. “Thankfully, we won, and now we can go down the slide!”