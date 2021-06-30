Denmark claims first baseball state championship

(WFRV) – The Denmark Vikings have come close before, but finally broke through to win the program’s first state baseball championship with a win over Jefferson on Wednesday night.

Denmark struck first with a sacrifice fly by Logan Paplham to drive in Abe Kapinos to take a 1-0 lead.

Jefferson pulled even with the Vikings in the fourth inning after a base hit by Tanner Pinnow scored Ethan Phillips to tie the game at one all.

The Vikings took control in the bottom half of the frame. A shot to the gap in left by Kenny Satori brought home Reece Piontek to put Denmark back in front. Another RBI single by Hayden Konkol stretched the lead to three runs.

That would be all Brennen Miller needed to lock up the program’s first state championship. The senior struck out seven while allowing just one run in a 4-1 victory.