FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – The defending state champions from Denmark High School will look to get back to the mountaintop this season, but their conference foes will have something to say about that.

Saturday afternoon at VFW Park, Freedom earned a split with the Vikings, with both games of the doubleheader ending in 3-2 scores.

In the first game, Freedom took an early lead on a Tyler Pigeon RBI single, but Denmark fought back with run-scoring hits by Jaycob and Izaac Dittmer.

The teams are now tied in the loss column atop the North Eastern Conference.