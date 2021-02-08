Digital Exclusive: WIAA Boys Basketball Regional Brackets

(WFRV) – Click the video for the full release and breakdown of the road to the gold ball, taking a look at Northeast Wisconsin teams’ regional draws from the WIAA.

WIAA release:

STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association are posting the regional pairings and brackets for the 2021 Boys Basketball Tournament Series today.

The opening round of regional play is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16. The second round of regionals are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19 with regional finals on Saturday, Feb. 20. The brackets will be reseeded prior to sectional semifinals that are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25 with the sectional finals on Saturday, Feb. 27.

The regional pairings will fill the respective brackets once the seeded brackets are completed.

The State Tournament semifinal pairings will be determined by reseeding all four teams. The State championship games will be played Thursday-Saturday, March 4-6 at two different sites. One site is the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, Wis. and the second site is the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wis.