Dorn becomes Seymour boy’s all-time leading scorer, St. Mary Catholic & Lourdes Academy cruise

(WFRV) - It was already going to be an unusual high school basketball. Now some of the biggest high schools in the state are sitting out after Milwaukee and Madison metro districts opted out of the winter sports season.

As a result there's some shifting for high schools when it comes to divisions. For example, the Kaukauna boys have been a power in division two over the past few years. Because of Madison and Milwaukee sitting out the postseason, the Ghosts will now move up to division one this year.