Emily La Chapell enjoying the final dance with her father as head coach

(WFRV) – Appleton East’s girls basketball standout Emily La Chapell is enjoying her senior season with her biggest support system on the sidelines.

One of the purest forms of a relationship is the bond between a father and daughter. For Emily – her relationship with her father, Joe, collides with her passion for game of basketball.

Joe La Chapell is the varsity head coach of the girls basketball team at Appleton East and it’s the final season he’ll be able to coach his daughter before she heads off to college.

Emily is four-star Marquette Golden Eagles basketball recruit, according to ESPN and being 77th overall ranked in the nation – she’s enjoying her final season with the Patriots and her father.

Joe told Local 5 that he’s getting the enjoyment of playing both the coaching role and dad role at the same time all while witnessing first hand his daughters love for the sport.

As the days and games wind down, Emily is focused on bringing the Appleton East girls basketball program a gold ball.