GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’ve watched ESPN and SportsCenter in the last two decades, you’ll recognize Green Bay native John Anderson & the Green Bay Southwest graduate recently gave a shoutout to his alma mater.

Anderson has been with ESPN since 1999 and is a native of Green Bay. Anderson recently sat down with Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin and talked highly of Green Bay Southwest, the high school he graduated from, as high school football in Wisconsin gets ready for week one.

“While I do love the Packers, they’re only my second favorite football team in town. I am all about my alma mater and the Green Bay Southwest Trojans. Brave men are we”, Anderson told Local 5.

The Trojans will kick off their 2023 season on the road against Appleton North on Thursday, August 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Anderson will also be on Local 5’s Training Camp special to discuss the upcoming Packers season and give his thoughts on quarterback Jordan Love. The full one-on-one will air on Local 5 Thursday, August 17 from 6:30 – 7:00 p.m.