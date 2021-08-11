Excited for Fridays: Green Bay Preble football program looking to get back to winning ways

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After an underwhelming spring alternate football season due to COVID-19 for Green Bay Preble, the program is looking to get back to their winning ways.

The Hornets posted a 2-5 record in the spring, but the team is itching to get back to the playoffs just like they did two seasons ago in 2019. They were a game above .500 in 2019 and made it to the second round of the playoffs until losing to Bay Port.

Despite an irregular season in the spring, that’s not stopping Preble’s outlook heading into the fall.

“It was weird and it was tough for everybody. For coaches, players, and I’m just very happy that the seniors got to play some football. Here we are two months later and that’s the weirdest part about it. So, thankfully we made it through with minimal to no injuries in that spring season which the guys returning gives us an opportunity to have a quick start to the season”, says Head Coach Dustin Gresen.

Players in the program acknowledge the direction the team is going and has an optimistic mindset.

“The atmosphere has been very good. We’ve been trying to build a very good program as we have before in the past. We’ve just been trying to push everyone and everything to get better every day. Day by day we’re making big strides and very big leaps in the program mentally and physically. All around, just making very big strides each and every day”, says senior Adrian Heinemeyer.

The Hornets open the fall season on the road versus D.C. Everest Thursday, August 19.