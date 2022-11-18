ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Before West De Pere’s fifth Wisconsin State Football title game appearance, a large number of fans gathered together to send the team off to Camp Randall on Friday morning.

West De Pere (12-1) will face off against the number one seed, Kettle Moraine (10-3) at 1 p.m. on Friday, and the community and fans couldn’t be more excited.

“We’re pumped, we’ve been hoping for this for a long time,” stated one fan. “I’m super proud of the whole team.”

West De Pere makes their first title appearance since 2018 and earned their trip to Madison by beating Kaukauna 26-7. The Phantoms’ other three trips to Camp Randall were three consecutive trips back in 2009-2011, where they took home the Division 3 titles in 2010 and 2011.

The Phantoms have outscored their four playoff opponents by an average of 35.3-6.5 points per game.

The Kettle Moraine Lasers defeated Brookfield Central 7-0 in the state semifinals. The Lasers allowed just 68 points in their final 10 games, and have only allowed opponents to just 13 combined points in their last three playoff games.