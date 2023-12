(WFRV) – The Menasha Blue Jays hosted Green Bay Elite for the first all-girls dual meet in Bay Conference History.

16 girls suited up with four matches taking place. Each match ended with a pin.

Scarlett Beckstrom earned a win for Green Bay Elite in 114. Eve Rausch and Lillie Banks went back-to-back for Menasha in 132 and 138. Anna Maass capped things off as the Blue Jays won the dual 48 to 6.

