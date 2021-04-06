First half goals help Notre Dame knock off Appleton East, 5-3

(WFRV) – Notre Dame jumped out to a 4-0 lead and held on late for a 5-3 win over Appleton East in non-conference action on Monday evening.

East’s Brayan Hernandez was solid in goal for the Patriots early. Making a diving save on a free kick, and holding off Notre Dame’s early advances.

The Tritons did eventually break through with four straight goals in the first half. Garrett Watzka got the scoring started with the first of his two goals on the night. Then a long goal by Elliot Bordini put the Tritons in front 2-0.

They were able to hold on down the stretch after building a 4-0 lead in the first half to pick up their second win of the season. Notre Dame will open FRCC play on Tuesday by hosting Sheboygan North. While Appleton East takes on Sturgeon Bay before opening their FVA schedule against Neenah on Saturday.