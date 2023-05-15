(WFRV) – It was a battle between two of the top teams in the Packerland Conference on Monday evening with Kewaunee and Southern Door battling in a doubleheader.

The first game of the doubleheader needed extra innings to decide the winner. In the 8th inning with bases loaded, senior Sawyer Pribek put a ground ball in play on the right side of the infield for Kewaunee that allowed Cal Ihlenfeldt to score the game winning run. The Storm won in walk-off fashion 4-3 to hand Southern Door their first conference loss since 2019.

20 minutes later in game two, it was a back and forth battle. Southern Door plated two runs in the bottom of the first inning after going down a run in the top of the frame. Then Kewaunee’s offense exploded in the second inning scoring four runs thanks to a two-run single by senior Caleb Schaller. The Eagles regained the lead in the fourth inning thanks to Jaden Diller, but in the end Kewaunee came out on top with a 10-6 win. The game was called after six innings due to the sun setting.

Kewaunee now sits on top of Packerland with a perfect 14-0 record in conference play after the doubleheader sweep against Southern Door. The Eagles find themselves in second place with a 10-2 record and ahead of Oconto.

To watch highlights from the two games, click the video above.