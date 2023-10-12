(WFRV) – With a 41-14 win over Appleton East in the final week of the regular season, the Kaukauna football program earned at least a share of the Fox Valley Association conference title.

It’s been since 1995 that the Ghosts have found their name attached to the champions list in the FVA. The last time Kaukauna could say they were kings in the conference was back when head coach Matt Binsfeld was suiting up on game days for the Ghosts. 28 years later? Binsfeld was the man in charge leading the Kaukauna to an 8-1 regular season record and an accomplishment that won’t be forgotten anytime soon in the ‘Electric City’.

“It means a lot. I’m so proud of our kids, again, this week because they’ve worked and worked not knowing something like this would be possible. Again, it takes special kids and special characters and relationships to work when nothing is guaranteed”, Binsfeld expressed after the game. “It means a whole lot to our community. I know our whole community is proud of these kids.”

Kaukauna would win the FVA title outright with a Kimberly loss on Friday. The Papermakers will head to Appleton North to face the Lightning.

The Ghosts will have to wait until Saturday morning to see their postseason path when the WIAA Football Playoff Reveal Show will air.