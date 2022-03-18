MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – For the first time ever in school history, head coach Justin Burress led the Gibraltar boys basketball team to the WIAA State Tournament in his last season under the helm.

The Vikings pulled off an impressive run at the end of the year, winning seven consecutive games before punching their ticket to the State Tournament. In the Division 5 State semifinals, #4 Gibraltar had a tough task against top-seeded Randolph. After a 21-0 run by the Rockets to finish the first half, the Vikings dug themselves into a hole that they were never able to get out of.

When it was all said and done at the Kohl Center, Gibraltar’s season came to an end falling 61-28 to Randolph. Sam Grieger for the Rockets had a record day as he broke former Wisconsin Badger Sam Dekker’s scoring record in a D5 state tournament game. Grieger finished with 41 points.

Although Gibraltar fell shy of Championship Saturday, the Vikings did something that has never been done before – playing in the WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament. Head Coach Justin Burress announced earlier this year that this season would be his last as a head coach. Burress was emotional after the loss telling the media that this weekend was seven years in the making. Only fitting that it comes in Burress’ last year as head coach.

“I’m barely holding it together”, Burress said. “I started the first practice this season saying that, not telling them outright but telling them with my actions, that I was going to give them everything I could for the next four months and I just wanted that same thing in return and they gave that to me.”

Getting to state was a big accomplishment for the program and Burress talked about the heart his team had every single game.

“I just think that they played with heart. They didn’t want it to end. They were playing for me in a lot of ways, I know that, and I didn’t want our season to end”, Burress said. “I enjoyed every moment.”