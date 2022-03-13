(WFRV) – Next weekend, the Kohl Center will have no shortage of representation from Northeast Wisconsin.

Five local teams earned trips to the boys state basketball tournament with sectional final victories Saturday, meaning all five divisions with have representation from the region at next weekend’s main event.

In Division 1, Neenah outlasted Eau Claire Memorial with a dominant defensive effort to win its 25th straight game, continuing the top-ranked Rockets’ dreams of winning their first state title since 1987.

Division 2 saw a dominating effort from Ashwaubenon and especially Marcus Tomashek. The Jaguars senior scored 46 points in a 92-71 blowout win over top-seeded Nicolet, punching his team’s ticket to Madison.

An all-local affair in Division 3 featured a defensive battle, with Brillion mounting a comeback to knock off Freedom 39-38 and continue a dream season for the Lions.

Division 4 saw one of the state’s final remaining undefeated teams go down, with Iola-Scandinavia falling to Roncalli 52-45 behind another strong performance from standout senior Luke Pautz.

Cinderella continued to make the slipper fit in Division 5, with fifth-seeded Gibraltar imposing its will inside to knock off second-seeded Columbus Catholic, 55-49.

The state tournament begins Thursday in Madison.

Click the video for highlights.