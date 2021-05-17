Following in Footsteps: Dylan Wurtz hired as Menasha boys basketball coach

(WFRV) – The game of basketball and the Wurtz family goes hand in hand.

From former coach Lucky to players Ana, Frankie, Aris, and Dylan.

“The least successful as a player for sure, and I do understand that. It’s taken us places that we can only imagine As a group, having the success and sharing it, having the right approach, shaped my life in several ways,” said Dylan Wurtz.

Dylan Wurtz calling didn’t come as a player. Instead it was as a coach. Starting with an eighth grade team, and eventually to a national title with his alma mater UW-Oshkosh as an assistant.

“Found my love for it, and found my passion. It was awesome taking me on board as a young assistant and teaching me the ropes. That only strengthened my passion,” said Wurtz.

Working with the Titans allowed Wurtz to grow as a coach, but the call to run his program eventually came from the high school level. He wouldn’t have to go far with an opening in the valley at Menasha.

“I feel like there’s a foundation here that’s that next group up for success, and that’s something I don’t take lightly. It’s an investment of your time and one of my core values,” said Wurtz.

His father Lucky recently retired from coaching after a long run at Kimberly, where Dylan played high school ball. There of course will be plenty of advice when it comes to coaching, but the best came over the years.

“Obviously countless life lessons inside and outside of basketball, but in basketball his approach towards kids and the investments he made in relationships. Investing investing in those kids outside of basketball. That’s the most important thing. That relationship as a student and an athlete matters so much more,” said Wurtz.