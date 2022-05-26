FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – After 54 years of leading the Fond du Lac baseball program, head coach Marty Paulsen has announced his retirement after this season.

The Cardinals honored Paulsen with a special ceremony before Thursday night’s game. Paulsen received a framed jersey among other things. Former and current players, coaches, fans from all generations, and family gathered on the field to recognize the long tenured coach.

“As I always say, holy snicker cats. This tops it off. This is amazing and yeah, it’s number 14. You know, 54 years is a long time and I don’t realize that but I guess maybe I am getting old”, Paulsen said. “It’s been over 1,200 players and that’s the reason that we’re all here right now. This is obviously overwhelming and we need to play ball before the rain but I just want to thank everybody for coming out and it’s just wonderful and I’m looking around the crowd here and it’s just amazing.”

Athletic Director Dave Michalkiewicz spoke to the crowd as well as assistant coach Rusty Kryzanowski to reflect on Paulsen’s 54 years as a Cardinal.

“It’s been an honor to work with [Paulsen] and I’ve also played for him in 1981, 1982, and 1983. Not only have I coached with him, he’s become a great friend”, Kryzanowski said.

After so many accomplishments throughout Paulsen’s career, Michalkiewicz acknowledged that it goes deeper than the game of baseball.

“Words can not describe what Coach Paulsen has meant to the Fond du Lac baseball program or the community the last 54 seasons”, said Michalkiewicz. “The list of accomplishment is amazing, but that doesn’t compare to the number of student athletes that he has positively impacted throughout his coaching career.”

Fond du Lac’s game on Thursday versus Kaukauna was cancelled shortly after the ceremony due to rain and will be made up Friday, May 27 at 3:30pm.