Fond du Lac, Kimberly prepare for championship battle

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – In a game that could’ve been the WIAA Division 1 state championship in the fall season, Fond du Lac and Kimberly will finally meet with a title on the line.

The two traditional Fox Valley Association rivals clash in the final game of the Fox Valley Classic Conference season, a Group A/B championship pitting the two undefeated squads.

In this week’s edition of High School Sports Xtra, we run through extended highlights of both the Cardinals’ and Papermakers’ semifinal wins in the Group A/B pod, hear from both head coaches looking forward to the game, and take a look at the history of this growing rivalry.

Fond du Lac head coach Steven Jorgensen joins the show as his squad looks to finish off a perfect 7-0 season. In 2019, pre-playoff seedings sent the Cardinals south, so Fondy-Kimberly could’ve presumably been a state championship game matchup in Madison.

Local 5 Sports will have live coverage from Friday’s game at Appleton East High School. Tune in for previews at 6:00 and live postgame reaction, with highlights, at 10.

