Fond du Lac’s Allen named AP Player of Year, 2021 All-State team released

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Fond du Lac defensive back and running back Braelon Allen has been named The Associated Press spring season player of the year by a panel of media across Wisconsin.

Allen, a 6-foot-2, 240-pounder who will play for the Badgers, tied for the state lead with 21 touchdowns and ran for more than 1,000 yards.

He also had 57 tackles on the other side of the ball. His coach, Steve Jorgensen, was named coach of the year as the team finished 7-0.

The Associated Press also released their spring season All-State football team, and it includes Player of the Year Braelon Allen.

Allen made the first team both as a running back and as a defensive back. He’s joined on offense by teammate Kyle Walljasper, the quarterback who helped Fondy to a 7-0 season, and linemen Brayden Boldt and Levi Liedke.