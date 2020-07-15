Fond du Lac’s Braelon Allen commits to Wisconsin

(WFRV) – One of the top recruits in Wisconsin is staying in state as Fond du Lac safety Braelon Allen committed to the Badgers on Tuesday night.

Allen is listed as a four star linebacker according to 247 Sports and is the sixth rated recruit in the country for his position. Allen also held offers from the likes of Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State and Notre Dame.

Last year as a sophomore Allen accounted for 48 total tackles, six tackles for loss, and three interceptions for the Cardinals.

He was also named a MaxPreps Sophomore Second Team All-American defensive back.

