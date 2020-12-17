Fond du Lac’s Braelon Allen signs with Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Fond du lac’s Braelon Allen, one of the state’s top recruits, signed on the dotted line to take his talents to Wisconsin in college.

The four star safety/linebacker was originally part of the 2022 class, but reclassified to sign this year and join the Badgers next june.

Thankful for it all ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/2mLg0qzoji — Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) December 17, 2020

Allen also had offers from other FBS programs like Notre Dame, Michigan, and Iowa, but chose to stay home.

“It’s a dream come true really. You know, something I’ve dreamed about for a long time, and I’ve worked my butt off for. Just for this day to come is a blessing. Just the relationships I had with the coaches and the players, how they really made it feel like home, and just being able to play for my home state and hopefully bring home some championships is what I’m looking to do. So, it was just the best fit for me,” said Braelon Allen.