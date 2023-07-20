FREEDOM, Wisc. (WFRV) – In 2016, Freedom Football made it to the Final Four before falling just short of a trip to Camp Randall and a shot at a state title.

The quarterback that season was senior Charlie Jadin, who was in his second season starting for the Irish. He ended his Freedom career with over 4,000 yards through the air and over 40 touchdowns.

Four years later, Jadin returned to Freedom in an assistant coaching role, and back in February, he was promoted to head coach of his alma mater.

It’s been quite the unexpected path for Jadin, but he is quickly adapting to and enjoying it.

“I’m familiar with this system, but it’s a new role, so there’s definitely some [nerves] there,” said Coach Jadin. “I want to do right for a program that’s done so much for me.”

When the season rolls around, that starts with winning games. That’s even more the case when considering that Freedom has only lost eight games over the last four seasons. But for now, it’s about getting better along the way.

“It’s an age-old expression but getting one percent better each day,” said Jadin. “Spending our time intentionally and getting better at what we can control.”

But there will undoubtedly be growing pains. Freedom lost 23 seniors last season and is only returning four starters. Luckily, most already have a relationship with their new head coach.

“He has taught me everything I know,” says Freedom quarterback Matthew Eberhardt. “He teaches me the reads, what routes are going to be open, and he just teaches me how to lead the team as a quarterback.”

Jadin also adds relatability to the head coaching role based on how close in age he is to most of the players.

“He knows a lot of the same stuff as we do,” says Freedom senior tight end Carson Clausen. “He talks about the same stuff we do; it’s really fun.”

Fun aside, this is a possible turning point for the Irish. Fresh of an 11-2 year, Freedom football hopes its new head coach will add a new dynamic to get them to Camp Randall and a state championship berth.

The Irish open their season at home against Waupaca on August 18.