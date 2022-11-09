BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Four talented athletes in Brown County signed their National Letter of Intent (NLI) on Wednesday to further their academic and athletic careers.

Green Bay Preble senior Ashley Wolfe is headed to the west coast, where she will play softball on a scholarship for the Beavers of Oregon State.

Ashley Wolfe, Preble High School

Officials with the Green Bay Area School District say Wolfe has been an instrumental member of the Preble softball program, helping the team to two Fox River Classic Conference (FRCC) championships.

Wolfe is also a two-time 1st Team All-Conference winner, earned 2nd Team All-State Honors, and was a two-time USA Today Player of the Year finalist. She is ranked 37th overall in the 2023 class as listed by Extra Inning Softball.

Fellow classmate Ian Johnson is a standout athlete who plans to attend McHenry County Community College in Illinois, where he will play on a partial scholarship for their baseball team.

Johnson has helped Preble baseball reach a 13-5 FRCC record and an overall record of 16-8.

Across town, De Pere had two of their own athletes sign letters of intent.

Marissa Destache, De Pere High School

Senior Marissa Destache is staying local and will be playing softball for the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Phoenix.

As a junior, Destache earned all-Fox River Classic Conference Second Team as an outfielder. She also was the team captain.

“Marissa is an outstanding teammate but, more importantly, an outstanding individual,” De Pere coach Travis Piper said. “Marissa not only excels in the classroom but on the field as well. She embodies what all student-athletes are to be.”

John Kinziger is the first Redbirds boys player to earn a Division I scholarship since Brevin Pritzl committed to Wisconsin in 2014. He will be heading just south and keeping his team name, after committing to Illinois State.

John Kinziger, De Pere High School

A four-year starter, Kinziger’s career point total stands at 1,570, which ranks third all-time at De Pere High School. He only needs 31 points this upcoming season to move into second place. Pritzl holds the top spot at 1,720.

Kinziger is a two-time Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State First Team honoree and a three-time All-Fox River Classic Conference First Team selection.

“John is recognized by several scouting publications as one of the best players in Wisconsin and has been recognized nationally for his play against many of the country’s top players,” De Pere coach Brian Winchester said.