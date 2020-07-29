Fox River Classic Conference moves to ‘conference only’ schedule for fall high school sports

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox River Classic Conference has adopted a ‘conference only’ competition model for its 2020 fall high school sports season.

The FRCC says the elimination of non-conference contests “will provide additional time for COVID-19 numbers to decline and reduce the exposure of our FRCC athletes.”

Schedules may change with individual schools or with the entire conference moving forward, according to FRCC.

The FRCC includes Ashwaubenon, De Pere, Preble, Green Bay Southwest, Bay Port, Manitowoc Lincoln, Pulaski High School, Sheboygan North, and Sheboygan South, and Notre Dame Academy.

The Fox Valley Association has also decided to limit fall sports competitions to only those involving conference opponents for the 2020 fall season.

The WIAA has already decided to move ahead with fall sports this year, ruling to delay the start of high school football, volleyball and boys soccer until the week of September 7, with cross country, girls swimming, girls golf and girls tennis to begin August 17.

