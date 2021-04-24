Fox Valley Classic Conference playoff brackets set

(WFRV) – The spring high school football regular season has wrapped up in the 20-team Fox Valley Classic Conference, and now teams are set for a two-week playoff run to determine multiple champions.

All games will take place Friday, April 30 and begin at 7 p.m.

The winner of each game will play the winner of the corresponding game in each pod, and the losing teams will do the opposite. Final playoff games will all be May 7.

A-B Championship

Group B No. 2 Appleton North vs. Group A No. 1 Fond du Lac – at Kiel High School

A No. 2 Neenah at B No. 1 Kimberly

C-D Championship

D No. 2 Sheboygan North at C No. 1 De Pere

C No. 2 Oshkosh West vs. D No. 1 Oshkosh North – at Titan Stadium

A-B Third Place

B No. 4 Appleton East at A No. 3 Stevens Point

A No. 4 Bay Port at B No. 3 Pulaski

C-D Third Place

D No. 4 Green Bay East at C No. 3 Appleton West

C No. 4 Manitowoc Lincoln at D No. 3 Sheboygan South

5th Place

C No. 5 Green Bay Southwest at B No. 5 Ashwaubenon

A No. 5 Green Bay Preble advances via forfeit.

Green Bay West has chosen to forgo the playoffs due to low numbers.