Fox Valley Lutheran earns early statement win, 80-66 over Freedom

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Josiah Butler dropped 35 points and three others scored in double figures for Fox Valley Lutheran as the Foxes grabbed a key 80-66 win over Freedom Tuesday night.

FVL improved to 6-0 on the season and gained an early inside track to the North Eastern Conference title, knocking off a Freedom team that claimed a share of the league crown last year.

Landon Van Calster scored 25 points for the Irish, but had a mostly quiet first half as the Foxes built a 41-28 lead at the break.

Butler filled up the stat sheet in the first half, scoring at all three levels, and took over the game driving the lane in the second half. His 35 points marked yet another potent scoring output from the senior guard. In FVL’s season opener against Seymour, Butler scored 25 points in the first half.

Tune in to High School Sports Xtra Friday night for full highlights and reaction from FVL’s win over Freedom.