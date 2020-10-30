Fox Valley Lutheran rallies in five set thriller, Luxemburg-Casco cruises into sectional finals

(WFRV) – The Fox Valley Lutheran Foxes trailed by seven in the fourth set, but battled back to keep their season alive with a five set win over Reedsburg. Plus, defending state champ Luxemburg-Casco cruised into the sectional finals with a convincing win over Valders.
