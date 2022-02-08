Fox Valley Lutheran wins in thrilling fashion

DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – Monday’s North Eastern Conference matchup turned into an instant classic between the Fox Valley Lutheran Foxes and Denmark Vikings.

Denmark got off to an early lead thanks to a Donavan Short dunk to get the Vikings out to a 14 to 9 advantage in the first half.

Seconds before halftime, Josiah Butler knocked down a three-pointer to put the Foxes within one point heading into the break.

With four minutes to play in the second half and a tied game, Short ended a Denmark fast break with an emphatic slam dunk to put the Vikings up by two points.

Under two minutes is when Butler took over the game for FVL. He nailed a three pointer to tie the game at 77 with 1:44 to play. The next possession for the Foxes – Butler hit a step back, mid range jumper to take the two point lead.

30 seconds remained on the clock and the score was knotted up when Denmark’s Lucas Miller drove the lane and drew the foul to get on the free throw line. He knocked down both free throws and the Vikings took the two point lead with 15 seconds left in the game.

Butler was simply too good down the stretch. He drove up court with seconds remaining, drew the foul, and finished the basket to tie it at 75. The go-ahead point was taken for FVL at the free throw line from Butler and that was it.

Fox Valley Lutheran pulled out the 76-75 victory over Denmark in a thrilling conference matchup. Butler finished the game with 37 points for the Foxes, meanwhile Short finished with 38 points for the Vikings.

FVL improved to 13-1 in conference play and keeps their top spot in the North Eastern Conference, meanwhile Denmark fell to 10-4 in conference play and are sitting in 3rd place — three games behind the top leading Foxes.