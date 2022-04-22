GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The top two teams in the FRCC strengthened their lead over the rest of the conference with key wins in Green Bay Thursday.

Undefeated Green Bay Preble earned a 13-3 victory over Pulaski, while De Pere grabbed an impressive road win, 11-1 over Notre Dame.

For the Hornets, the first inning set the tone.

Jake Petasek escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top of the first, setting the stage for Preble to put up five runs in the bottom half. Petasek added an RBI of his own in the frame to go with big hits from Austin Renard and Andrew Gehm.

For De Pere, a sequence between the third and fourth innings made the difference.

Notre Dame loaded the bases in the bottom half of the third, bringing the tying run to the plate in a 5-1 deficit. Quinn Falish worked out of the jam to keep the Tritons off the board, then helped spark a five-run frame with his bat in the fourth inning.

The Hornets and Redbirds play for the first time this season on Friday, weather permitting.