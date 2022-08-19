(WFRV) – On the opening night of the high school football season, a half dozen teams from the Fox River Classic Conference saw the field Thursday to begin their 2022 campaigns.

Of the results, it was a mixed bag for the conference, with Bay Port securing a big win and Green Bay Southwest nearly pulling a stunning upset.

Neenah 46, De Pere 7: Neenah running back Jase Jenkins ran for four touchdowns as the offensive line dominated the trenches on the road. The Rockets led just 13-7 at half, but an early third quarter knee injury to De Pere quarterback Gabe Herman helped Neenah pull away. Herman is being evaluated for a possible MCL sprain Friday.

Bay Port 38, Middleton 21: The Pirates took an early lead and traded blows throughout with a tough Madison-area opponent, but ultimately it was the play of quarterback Cole Bensen that helped Bay Port pull away.

Kaukauna 35, Ashwaubenon 14: Finley Doriot and a speedy Kaukauna offense hit the gas early and often. Max Krueger and Garrett Weyenberg hauled in first half touchdown passes as the Ghosts rolled on the road.

Appleton North 15, Green Bay Southwest 13: The Trojans put quite a scare into last year’s D-1 state semifinalist, erasing a 12-0 deficit thanks to four forced turnovers in the first half. In the end, North had to hold on despite some tight moments late.

D.C. Everest 35, Green Bay Preble 14: David Torres hit Jackson Racine for a game-tying touchdown in the second quarter, but the Evergreens scored as the first half expired and pulled away after the break.

Appleton West 44, Manitowoc Lincoln 21: The Terrors dominated from start to finish on both sides of the ball. New starting quarterback Ryder Hoffman made an impression early, fitting a pass into tight coverage for the first touchdown of the game. West really opened up the game when Cole Dornfield nabbed a pick six off the Ships’ quarterback.

