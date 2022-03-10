GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Freedom Irish and Laconia Spartans girls basketball team’s punched their ticket to the division three and division four championship games.

Freedom played Saint Croix Falls in the WIAA State Tournament semifinals. Sadie Jarmolowicz led all scorers for the Irish scoring 22 points. Freedom pulled away with the 66-36 win. Freedom (28-1) will face Waupun (26-3) in the D3 Championship Game on Saturday, March 12.

Laconia tried to join Freedom fighting for a gold ball on Saturday. The Spartans (24-4) faced Neillsville (25-2) in the D4 State semifinals. The Spartans pulled away in the second half after a tightly contested first half with Neillsville. Laconia pulled out the 50-39 win and will play Mineral Point in the D4 Championship on Saturday, March 12.