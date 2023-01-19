(WFRV) – In recent years, the Freedom Girl’s Basketball program has been one of the best in the state and this season – they’re proving yet again how dominate they can be.

The Irish currently sit on top of the Northeastern Conference with a 13-1 record.

“This is a group that’s been playing together for awhile and we talk about getting better every game and we evaluate that. We talk before practice. We talk after practice about what we need to do to get better and we’re not satisified with a particular day unless we feel like we’ve been successful on that day”, said Freedom head coach Mike VanderLoop.

“It’s been super fun. Especially because it’s my senior year and I get to do it with three other people that I’ve been playing with since I was little. Plus, we get some new youngin’s that came in and it’s fun getting to know them and working with them”, said senior Riley Murphy.

Freedom is currently on a 45 game winning streak in conference play, dating back to 2020. Since 2019 – the Irish have gone 62-1 against other teams in the NEC.

“Whether it be conference or non-conference, we treat every game the same. We set the bar high as far as what we expect from a successful game”, VanderLoop told Local 5.

Despite injuries and sicknesses throughout the season for the Irish, coaches said the leadership displayed by the upperclassmen has been a big contributor to their success as well.

It’s been nearly a year since the program lost in the D3 State Championship Game, but with most of the same core group of players back this season – the team is eager for a chance to get back to the big game and potentially make history. After all – no other girls basketball team in school history has hoisted the gold ball.

“It’s something we obviously look forward to doing every year, but we got to take it one game at a time. That couldn’t be a bigger focus for us”, said senior Sadie Jarmolowicz.

“If we are fortunate enough to advance to that level – we’ll put everything into it and see what we come up with”, said VanderLoop.