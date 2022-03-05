LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Freedom Irish could not miss offensively and never took their foot off the gas as they rolled to a sectional final win over Brillion 83-46.

Megan Alexander led the Irish with 17 points and Freedom made 6 threes in the first half.

“We’re just all really excited,” Alexander said when asked how it felt to be the final four teams in Division III. “It’s a dream come true.”

Rylie Murphy and Mackenzie Hines added offensively for the Irish and Sadie Jarmolowicz had 14 points.