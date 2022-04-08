FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – The Freedom Girls Track program has had much success in recent years and after winning a State Championship in 2021, the girls are looking to carry that momentum into this season.

Finishing the 2019 season as state runner-ups and having the following season cancelled due to COVID-19 was one of the hardest things for the program. The Irish took that motivation into 2021 and came out as state champs. Fast forward to 2022 and the program is ready for all of the challenges ahead.

“I will say the seniors this year have really stepped up. It’s a brand new brand of leadership and they’re taking the challenges by the horns. The freshmen are dedicated and they know what to expect,” Head Coach James Finster said.

This year’s senior class on the team has seen what it takes to be on the path of greatness and it’s something they’ve taken pride in early on.

“Obviously with last year, we have big goals and every practice everyone is working as hard as they can. No one is complacent and it’s just a very good culture we’ve built here,” senior Grace Hambel told Local 5.

The Irish competed in the first-ever girls meet at the Madison West Relays and faced off against some of the best teams in the state this past weekend. Nonetheless, Freedom finished first in all divisions which was a huge confidence boost as the season gets underway.

“We thought, you know what, let’s do it. Let’s go down there and see what we can do. We know we’re going against some really big schools like Madison schools and Milwaukee schools. Schools that have five times as many kids as we do. You never know how you’re going to do in that situation, but the kids came out and fought. I was so proud in how the kids stepped up and our assistant coaches put them in a position really to succeed,” Finster said.

Going to state is the ultimate task every year for high schools, but to be able to repeat would be the absolute dream for this senior class.

“We have that experience in the back of our heads. Our end goal is to make it back there and we want to perform at that high level once again and hopefully come away with a good result,” senior Megan Alexander said.