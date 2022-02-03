Freedom grabs statement win, Xavier continues surge

(WFRV) – The boys basketball scene was heating up in the Fox Valley on Thursday evening with some conference matchups.

In the Bay Conference, the Green Bay East Red Devils were on the road to face the Xavier Hawks. Heading into the game, the Hawks were winners of five out of their last six games. While the Red Devils contended in the first half, the Hawks pulled away in the second half winning 71-58. Xavier improved to 7-3 in conference play, while Green Bay East fell to 5-4.

In the North Eastern, #4 Little Chute hosted #2 Freedom. This was a back and forth matchup until the very end when the Irish were just too good down the stretch winning 58-49. Freedom improved to 11-2 in conference play, while Little Chute fell to 8-5. The Irish sit just one game behind Fox Valley Lutheran for the top spot in the North Eastern Conference.