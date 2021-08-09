Freedom prepares for new season with Kriewaldt at helm

Freedom, Wis. (WFRV) – A new head coach could be a big change for pretty much every football program. For the Freedom Irish, it’s much of the same with Clint Kriewaldt taking over as head coach once again.

These kids, i know them all from my son watching him growing up, playing other sports, nothing is wierd. it’s just like nothing has changed here,” said Clint Kriewaldt.

Kriewaldt is a familiar face for the Freedom program. After stepping away as the head coach following the 2016 season after finishing with a 47-11 record over five years. Frank Mattia took over as head coach and put together a 35-11 record over the next four years, with Kriewaldt having a big impact as an assistant.

Then this spring Mattia stepped down, and Kriewaldt was named head coach to keep the Irish’s run of success going.

“I think because we know him well, and he’s known us for a while, he can really push us to go out of our limits. Get us to go out of our comfort zone to work hard this year,” said senior Cole Jochman.

The Irish will have plenty of new faces this fall as they look to build off last year’s 4-0 record in the North Eastern Conference, and win over rival Wrightstown in the abbreviated postseason.

“Heard great things, and I’ve known him for years. He gets things done. He knows what he’s talking about and I think he’ll help out this young team a lot,” said senior Jamison Ruddie.

