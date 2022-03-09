OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – With Freedom’s season on the line against top-seeded Northland Pines, head coach John Miron called a second half timeout to rally the troops.

The Eagles had just reeled off a 9-0 run to cut Freedom’s lead to 31-29, and the Irish were struggling against the badgering zone defense of a smaller team.

So instead of trying to fix the offense, the Irish focused on defense – and responded with one of the most dominant 10-minute stretches of the season.

Freedom reeled off a 17-2 run over the final 10 minutes of Wednesday’s sectional semifinal to overcome a dogged Northland Pines team, winning 48-31 and advancing to Saturday’s sectional final at Two Rivers.

The Irish will await the winner of Brillion and Kewaunee, looking for their first trip to state since 1990.

Landon VanCalster sparked the Irish to timely runs throughout the game as Freedom’s senior trio of VanCalster, Blake Kortz and Jace Midbon helped carry the load in Wednesday’s battle.

The Irish built their lead to 31-20 at the start of the second half, but it took the comeback from the top-seeded Eagles to get Freedom to finally slam the door.

Click the video for highlights and postgame reaction from John Miron and Landon VanCalster.