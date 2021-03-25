Freedom track and field prepares for next opportunity, upcoming season

(WFRV) – The Freedom Irish know exactly how long it’s been since their last meet.

“From when the kids last competed until they actually run in a meet is 696 days,” said Freedom girls coach James Finster.

While the first full practice isn’t until April 19th, the Irish are already preparing for the next opportunity with 15 contact days. Still it’s a special feeling to see a season on the horizon.

“Unbelievably joyful. Just look forward to our first invitational and all the things I missed last year,” said boys coach Thain Jones.

“It’s exciting to be back out here because this is our favorite time of the year, obviously. A group of us have been working in the preseason out on the track. To be out here, back with everyone, is really exciting,” said senior Sam Bartels.

The Irish boys have spent an unprecedented amount of time as the reigning state champions. In 2019 they stood alone at the top after claiming the program’s second title. The sophomores from that team now find themselves leading the way as seniors when they step onto the track for the first time in 2021.

“I definitely feel like we have a target on our back. I know teams around the state, when they see us on the card, they know that we’re going to bring it. I like havign good competition, and I like being the top dog,” said senior A.J. Oppermann.

The girls have waited just as long to have their shot at redemption after finishing second two years ago. Now a hungry group returns looking to finish the job, and lead the Irish to the gold.

“When we won we were a very young dominated class. We had a lot of freshmen and sophomores. So, it’s not a lot different. It’s kind of the same group. Everyone’s looking at you to be a good role model,” said Bartels.

Whether it’s the boys or the girls, Freedom will attack this season with the same mentality as always. During contact days it’s the athletes leading the charge.

It’s that mentality that has helped lead to Freedom’s success. The hard work they’ve put in, and the culture that they’ve built that not even a pandemic can break.

“We don’t ever want to be outworked. We might be out talent and out-skilled, but it better not be because the other team worked harder or wanted it more than you did. I think that’s an attitude you create day in and day out,” said Jones.

“Throughout the summer and fall, ‘what can I do? What can I do?’ Stay in shape, do some workouts, be ready to go so when we have the opportunity to get back on the track or in the field, we’re not squandering that opportunity,” said Finster.

The next opportunity that is nearly here.