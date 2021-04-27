Freedom, Waupaca open baseball season with conference wins

(WFRV) – High school baseball is back in Wisconsin! After a full year off, Freedom and Waupaca started the 2021 season with big North Eastern Conference wins.

For the Irish it was the debut of their newly renovated field in Freedom. Jamison Rudie helped Freedom open up a 2-0 lead with an RBI base hit in the first. Then Tony Dietzen blew the game wide open with a two-run blast in the second inning.

Wrightstown and Waupaca will likely be in the for a conference title again this year. The Comets took a big step on opening day with a 8-2 victory over the Tigers. After jumping out to an early lead, Tyler Rogney drove a double all the way to the fence in right to score Cory Gebel to put the game out of reach in the top of the seventh.