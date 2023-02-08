(WFRV) – Next Monday the Girls State Basketball brackets will be released and right now conference championships will be decided over the next two weeks.

Wednesday, the Northeastern Conference heated up with #1 Freedom facing off against #2 Fox Valley Lutheran. The Foxes gave the Irish a great fight until the end but Freedom notched their 57th consecutive conference win.

The top two girls teams in the Trailways East faced off within Oakfield and Lourdes. Lourdes stayed perfect in conference play with the 64-51 victory.

Pulaski’s Derek Shaw notched the 1,000-point mark in his career during Wednesday’s matchup against Bay Port. Shaw became just the sixth boys player in Red Raider history to ever do so.

